Former Minister of FCT, Nasir El-Rufai has lost his daughter, Zainab to Sickle Cell Anaemia. El-rufai announced the sad news on his facebook page on Sunday.

He wrote,

El-Rufai Family in Mourning Again: This morning, our daughter Zainab El-Rufai Mohammed, died from complications related to sickle cell anaemia. May her sweet, gentle and innocent soul rest in perfect peace.

May Allah give us all of us – her family and friends, particularly her parents AVM Ali Rufai and Safiya, her husband Mohammed and the baby boy that survived her, the fortitude to bear this sudden loss.

May Aljannah Firdaus be her final abode and ours, Amin. In the last few years, we have lost among others, her sister Farida, her niece Yasmin and her uncle Ibrahim. May all of them meet in Ajannah as we await our call to join them, Amin.