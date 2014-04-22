Former Minister of FCT, Nasir El-Rufai has lost his daughter, Zainab to Sickle Cell Anaemia. El-rufai announced the sad news on his facebook page on Sunday.
He wrote,
El-Rufai Family in Mourning Again: This morning, our daughter Zainab El-Rufai Mohammed, died from complications related to sickle cell anaemia. May her sweet, gentle and innocent soul rest in perfect peace.
May Allah give us all of us – her family and friends, particularly her parents AVM Ali Rufai and Safiya, her husband Mohammed and the baby boy that survived her, the fortitude to bear this sudden loss.
May Aljannah Firdaus be her final abode and ours, Amin. In the last few years, we have lost among others, her sister Farida, her niece Yasmin and her uncle Ibrahim. May all of them meet in Ajannah as we await our call to join them, Amin.
may her soul rest in peace.
May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace,amen.
oh God!!! from you we come and to you we shall return. have mercy and your forgiveness on her and grant her aljanna firdausi
Now is him that we are expecting God to pass his death warrant. Hell Rufai should stop persecuting the church or stop saying rubbish about the church. Right
Gandu praise, wen ur time to die com u should nt die, u wait 4 El Rufai.
you are simply ignorant, ask God for enlightenment!
may her gentle soul rest with the lord. amen.
May her gentle soul rest in peace. And May Allah Subuhanna Watahalla give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
May her gentle soul rest in peace, may allah give her aljanna fidausi.
may Allah subhanahu wataalla grant her aljanna fitdaosi ameen
Quite a pity. May God grant the mother the heart to bear the pain. May another never happen in Jesus Name. Amen! Death like this should remind us that we are not the Creator of of our lives, therefore we should live a life of mercy towards others irrespective of religion, tribe, colour etc.
May her gentle soul rest in peace as those of us who are stll living repent of our wicked ways, have good hearts and turn to God to avoid eternal doom.
may Allah give her aljannar did amin from Nasiru Sani poly KT
Rip. U might be under punishment of God for your stupid law repent now mercy is available, as humane accept my pity.
May Allah forgive her and grant her al jannah firdous. Amin
may Allah grants her paradize
MAY HER SOUL REST IN THE BOSOM OF THE LORD, AMEN!
Rip lady.may your soul rest in peace
El Rufai please stop persecuting Christians to avoid d wrath of God.
My condolences.
May Allah Almighty forgive her, Amin.
May ar soul rest n perfect peace ad may God grant u into aljanah fridaus amen
God give her soul rest. You’re God’s workmanship Mr El rufai. Give him a chance and stand not the way of believers
Allah ya jikanta dagafara may her soul rest in perfect peace
May God grant her eternal rest, and give her family d fortitude to bear the loss
God is not mocked. u cant withstand His wroght
may her gentle soul be in jannatul firdaus
el’rufai be careful if not u will die
R.I.P. My dear sister
call me for solution
anger of GOD is nt mans own, no one has ever fourth Christianity and live ,bcareful El-rufai , more ar coming if don’t change dat ur stupid law
It is pity, u rufial should repent and give ur life to Jesus. There is road where u are going. Stop persecuting christians.
MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE
MAY THE GREAT ALLAH COMFORT THE MOTHER
WHAT A GREAT GOD WHO ASK THE FATHER’S SIN FROM THE CHILDREN
THE FATHER HAS OFFENDED GOD WHY THIS INNOCENT CHILDREN
GOVERNOR EL RUFAI REPENT NOW,ACCEPT JESUS CHRIST TODAY LIKE YOUR BROTHER SAUL ,TOMORO MAY BE TOO LATE
JESUS LOVES U
Pastor suleman warned you but u refuse.
Allah and Mohammed will prepare her as one of the 72 virgins that will be wives to Martyred terrorist. Its ever lasting sex all the way.
What a pity,he is sad and very heart broken well that’s life,how about the Christians and the innocent people who your people killed for no cause,how will their families feel,some are left widows,widowers and even childless because of your peoples cruelty,they will never forget that pain.
May her soul rest in peace. Amen
We lost an human being to death and see what Nigerians are saying. No God will punish a daughter for her father’s sin. Then you all should be punished for your father’s sin. Abi who never sin before
in the book of mathew 5 vs 3-8 jesus said,blessed are those that mourn for they shall be comforted. Real.Comfort can only come from jesus christ.take heart to bear the one daugther you love so much.However,the southern kaduna massacre that took place ought not to have been if throughly we fear God
I always had about death am thinking DAT is a joke .but till wen your broader die or ur sister die be4 you will respect wat dey called death .let live everything in the hand
of lord