Anyone unwilling to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been advised to tobe ready to ‘kiss Nigeria goodbye’.

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Prof Itse Sagay (SAN) said this while speaking with newsmen. He added that the ongoing anti-corruption war led by the present administation needed the support of all Nigerians and not unnecessary criticisms.

Sagay said that some ‘stupid’ Nigerians who have been fighting against Buhari’s war against corruption should realize that the president was elected to save the country from collapse.

He said, “Nigerians should not tolerate corruption. They should stop saying stupid things like when there was corruption, life was easier.

“There are some stupid Nigerians who talk like that forgetting that at that time oil was $110 per barrel and now its $37, forgetting that at that time the Niger-Delta Avengers did not destroy anything and we are getting 2.7 million barrels a day; now we are getting less than one million. And they are now saying corruption was better.

“Those very stupid Nigerians should realize that this regime that we now have is a regime that has come to save the country.

“They should support it strongly for the sake of their own future and that of their children and great-grandchildren. If we do not support this government to succeed, we can kiss Nigeria good bye.”