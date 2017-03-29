According to the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), the Senate will regret the decision to reject the Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, President Muhammadu Buhari sent for confirmation on Tuesday, March 28.

Sagay described the attitude of the lawmakers as “childish and irresponsible”.

The Senate took the stance to protest the retention of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by Buhari.

He said: “That action is childish and irresponsible. Do they think Buhari is a man that can easily be threatened? My God! How can people of such character occupy the highest legislative office in the country? Nigeria is finished.

“It is a great mistake and they will regret it.”

Sagay insisted that the President could continue to appoint people in acting capacity when necessary.

“Where the Senate is required to approve a person for a particular position and they refuse to do it, the person could continue to act depending on the nature of the appointment.

“However, if the nominee is coming from another sector, just like in the case of the RECs, it means they cannot act. However, people below that rank in INEC can continue to act as RECs all over the country as it has been done”, he said.

He added, “What this action means is that the Senate is being occupied by the most unserious set of Nigerians in history. Nigeria is currently at its lowest level because we have people who have no sense of responsibility, who have no feeling and are there for just vanity and are ready to bring down the country in order to feel important, it is the worst case of abuse ever.

“Let them do what they want, they will regret it.”