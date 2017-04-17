The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) has asked Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwa Wike to provide the recovered $43.4m, £27,000 and N23m (about N13bn) uncovered in a building in Ikoyi, Lagos, belong to his state, PUNCH reports.

This is coming at a time the identity of who the huge sums belong to has not been ascertained and as a result of that, the blame game on who stashed the money in the Ikoyi apartment continued.

After the seizure of the money by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday, April 12, the commission had gone before a Federal High Court in Lagos where it claimed that no one had come forward to claim the cash and obtained an interim forfeiture order.

The National Intelligence Agency had also gone to President Muhammadu Buhari to claim ownership of the funds and also reportedly present documents as evidence that the funds were approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

However, Wike, on Friday, claimed the money belonged to the Rivers State Government but was stolen and stashed in the Ikoyi house by his predecessor and current Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking on Sunday, Sagay said Wike must present evidence that the cash belonged to the Rivers State Government or else he would not be taken seriously.

He said, “The court has already given an order that the seizure should be advertised and anybody, who has an interest or thinks he is the owner, should come in and file an affidavit and explain the basis upon which he is claiming the money.

“So, if Rivers State is serious about what it is saying, it has a fair opportunity to present its case. This should not be a matter of politics. This is something that has to be legally established; not politics of attack.

“They (state officials) need to file an affidavit to establish ownership and if they can’t, they will lose. So, they have an avenue to establish ownership now and let them go ahead.

“The Rivers matter is pure politics as far as I am concerned. Since the NIA has claimed ownership, all they need to do is to go to court and present documents and satisfactorily convince the courts that it owns the money and it was obtained legitimately.”