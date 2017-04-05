Professor Itse Sagay (SAN) has written to the Senate President Bukola Saraki to withdraw the Senate resolution summoning him to appear before the lawmakers.

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) further said should the Senate fail to do so, he would challenge the summons in court once they were served on him.

In the letter dated 3rd April which he personally signed, Sagay said his criticism of the Senate was founded on Section 171(1) of the Constitution, which gives power to the President to appoint any person to hold or act in the office of the head of any extra-ministerial department of the Federal Government.

He explained that though he was yet to be served with any summons from the Senate, he was willing to join issues with the red chamber over what he considers a potential violation of his constitutionally-guaranteed freedom of expression.

The PACAC Chairman noted that the National Assembly was empowered by Section 88 (1) and (2) of the Constitution to conduct investigations into the affairs of the Federal Government, with a view to promoting good governance and curbing corruption.

He, however, argued that such powers were not limitless.

He contended that the wide-ranging investigative powers of the National Assembly were circumscribed as they were exercisable subject to other provisions of the Constitution.