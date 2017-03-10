Samuel Ogbemudia Junior, the eldest child of late former Military Governor, Samuel Ogbemudia has said his father prepared his own grave before his death.

The son told newsmen on Friday, March 10 at the Iheya family house that the elder statesman died on Thursday night at a Lagos Hospital.

He said that Ogbemudia, who died at the age of 84, had prepared his grave years ago, besides that of his late mother within the family compound.

Asked if his late father gave any particular reason for the act, he simply responded saying, “anybody can do that.”

On what he would miss about his late father, Ogbemudia Junior said, “I will miss everything about him.

“I, and all those who had contact with him, have all learnt a great deal from him; he was a father, not just to his children, but to all. He was a great man,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that the deceased had served as governor of the defunct Midwest and later Bendel State.