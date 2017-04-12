Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State has again been accused by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, of failing his people by not curbing the spread of meningitis in the state.

The Emir said this on his official Instagram page on Tuesday, April 11.

The monarch said many Muslim countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia were competing with other developed western countries, lamenting that Muslim-dominated states in northern Nigeria were only using their own knowledge to impoverish their people.

He said Yari had displayed ignorance for saying the meningitis outbreak, which had claimed over 200 lives in Zamfara State, was a punishment from God for the sin of fornication.

Sanusi stated, “Muslim countries are holding their own in the modern world, proving that Islam is not a religion of underdevelopment. However, the likes of Zamfara State Governor Yari only strengthen this prejudice.

“Abdulaziz Yari quite ludicrously said the deadly meningitis, rampaging his state, is divine punishment for fornication. He didn’t say how this was revealed to him because Zamfara certainly doesn’t have the highest number of fornicators in the nation.

“His preposterous statement fails to take into account the fact that meningitis isn’t a sexually transmitted ailment.

“The truth about the matter is that despite being warned of an impending outbreak, his government took no steps to prepare. Now he blames God! We are stuck with political leaders who only pretend to be godly because sycophants always refer to people in high political office as a ‘God-sent’.

“Paradoxically, despite being ruled by all these ‘God-sents’, we have spectacularly failed to progress as a nation. It’s no secret that many of our political leaders are inept and not well-educated. Nigerians have learnt from experience not to expect much from them.”

Sanusi said he would continue to fight for the progress of Nigeria since politicians had shown that they lacked vision and good intentions for the people.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria noted that conservative leaders had twisted the minds of several northern youths such that almost all the artisans in Kano were from southern Nigeria while the Kano indigenes had turned to begging.