The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has said that the praise singers around President Muhammadu Buhari are the real enemies of the present administration.

He disclosed this earlier today via his official instagram handle @sanusilamidosanusi, stating that President Buhari needs people who will tell him the truth anytime he goes wrong.

He wrote;

“The Praise singers around the President Muhammadu Buhari are the real enemies of the government who could destroy his efforts.”

“I feel sorry for the people in government because they are surrounded by enemies. The President needed people who will tell him where he goes wrong. I‎ ‎knew power was transient, I spoke the truth during my time at the Central Bank of Nigeria, no matter the consequences. Some were afraid to speak out against evil because they were afraid of losing their jobs.” He said.

He added that power is transient, thus, those currently in government should remember that power someday will end or death could come.