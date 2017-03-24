The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has said that the praise singers around President Muhammadu Buhari are the real enemies of the present administration.
He disclosed this earlier today via his official instagram handle @sanusilamidosanusi, stating that President Buhari needs people who will tell him the truth anytime he goes wrong.
He wrote;
“The Praise singers around the President Muhammadu Buhari are the real enemies of the government who could destroy his efforts.”
“I feel sorry for the people in government because they are surrounded by enemies. The President needed people who will tell him where he goes wrong. I knew power was transient, I spoke the truth during my time at the Central Bank of Nigeria, no matter the consequences. Some were afraid to speak out against evil because they were afraid of losing their jobs.” He said.
He added that power is transient, thus, those currently in government should remember that power someday will end or death could come.
The Praise singers around the President @MuhammaduBuhari are the real enemies of the government who could destroy his efforts. I feel sorry for the people in government because they are surrounded by enemies. The President needed people who will tell him where he goes wrong. I knew power was transient, I spoke the truth during my time at the Central Bank of Nigeria, no matter the consequences. Some were afraid to speak out against evil because they were afraid of losing their jobs. All the people they were afraid of years ago, where are they today? For those who are still in power, remember that it is transient, If you want to be a true Nigerian, tell the present government where they’re going wrong. At the end of the day, this job, Central Bank, I’d leave it someday. I could die, or my tenure expires, or I’d be sacked. I had no control over it. But I have a control over how I live. I wasn’t surprised about my suspension; I knew it would happen, because I had been called and asked to resign, and I said ‘no’. I was not going to make it easy for anyone. My answer was simple. You asked me to resign for telling you money has been stolen. Ask the minister to resign first. You forget that the person, either the President or the Governor, is also occupying a transient position. All the people that people were afraid of two, three years ago, where are they today? Power is transient. The only thing that is permanent is what you do for people when you were alive. If you’re a Governor or a President or a Minister, it does not matter how much you have; you will be remembered for service, not the amount of money you have that you cannot even announce.