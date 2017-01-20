Wealthy individuals have been urged to use the riches Allah blessed them with to not only build mosques but also to educate girls and discourage them from early marriage.

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II made this call on Thursday, January 19 in his keynote address at the 3rd international conference on Islamic Banking and Finance, organised by International Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance Bayero University Kano.

He said, “I’m just tired of people coming to me to say I want to build a new mosque. You know, we keep building mosques and our daughters are illiterate.

“So, my appeal is that if you really want to help Kano, don’t come to me with a request to build a N300m mosque because I have enough mosques everywhere. And if I don’t have a mosque, I’ll build it myself. If you really want to help, go and educate a girl child in the village.”

According to him, over 50 per cent of girls between the age bracket of 18-20 were given off for marriage in this part of the country.

He added that the worrisome dimension of it was that 75 per cent of them can neither read nor write.