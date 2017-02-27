Muslim clerics, Islamic title holders and distict title heads who are fond of beating their wives have been warned to desist from such act.

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II issued the warning on Sunday, February 26 during a mass wedding of 1,520 couples sponsored by the Kano state government, Sanusi warned that any title holder found wanting would “outrightly lose his title.”

According to Sanusi, “You should all come back to your senses and stop these barbaric [acts] because we will not allow these to continue in Kano.

“I have warned all district heads, village heads, ward heads and imams to also desist from the bad habit of beating their wives and whoever among them is reported to me to have beaten up his wife, would outrightly lose his title.”