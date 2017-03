Senate President Bukola Saraki is currently being grilled by the senate committee on ethics and privileges over the seizure of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) belonging to the senate.

Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) impounded the vehicle in January after discovering that the documents used in clearing it were forged.

There have been allegations that the row of the senate with Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of customs, is as a result of the action of the agency.