Senate President Bukola Saraki has congratulated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Worldwide), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on his 75th birthday anniversary.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described Adeboye as one of the leaders “who make so much impact on the people and whose fame continues to grow both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.”

According to the Senate President, leaders across board have a lot to learn from Adeboye, a mathematician and scientist, “who has remained faithful to the call of God, unflinchingly walking his talk and being a positive example to his teeming followers and non-followers alike.”

Saraki said, “Papa Adeboye’s exemplary humility, passion for soul winning, ministering the word of God and prayers continue to be of immense benefit to Nigerians in particular and the world in general. He has continued to demonstrate through the force of personal example that it pays to serve God in truth and contentment.

“It is my prayer that Almighty God will continue to preserve his life, grant him strength, many more years and excellent health to continue in his invaluable works and contribution to nation building and growth of the kingdom of God.”

Saraki, however, urged the GO of RCCG and other religious leaders in the country not to relent in praying, for the country to overcome its current security, economic and social challenges.