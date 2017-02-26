The video making the rounds in the social media suggesting that the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki snubbed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has been described as untrue.

Mr Bamikole Omishore, Special Adviser New Media to the President of the Senate told NAN correspondent that the alleged snubbing “did not happen”.

He said that Saraki had already saluted Tinubu before moving on but Tinubu who was granting an interview at the time could not immediately respond.

He added that Tinubu upon realising that the President of the Senate had greeted him and was moving away, called his name and acknowledged his salutation before continuing with the interview he was granting.

“On the video circulating social media that President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki allegedly snubbed one of the party leaders of APC, in the person of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that definitely did not happen.

“Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu was granting an interview when the President of the Senate greeted him and others but he could not respond so well at that particular time.

“That is why Tinubu called Saraki and the Senate President replied with a courtesy and reminded him that he greeted him but didn’t want to distract him from the interview.

He enjoined Nigerian to watch the video and see in fact that the alleged snubbing did not happen.

Watch the below and tell us what you think in the comment section;