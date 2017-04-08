Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have said no amount of intimidation from the executive arm of government will make the lawmaking houses abandon its core mandate.

Their position came as protesters under the aegis of Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, besieged the National Assembly, on Thursday, April 6, not only to support the National Assembly over some key decisions it had taken in recent times but to also register their grievances against alleged attempts by the executive arm of government to undermine the legislature.

The duo said the legislature would continue to focus on its constitutional responsibilities even in the face of external interference by those in the executive arm of government, who they noted, have tried to undermine its functions.

Both spoke through their representatives, Senators Solomon Olamilekan (APC, Lagos Central), Samuel Anyanwu (PDP, Imo East) and Abdufatai Buhari (APC, Oyo North), who addressed thousands of protesters who stormed the legislature to protest what they termed as “government unwanted efforts to undermine the institution of the legislature.” Senator Adeola, who spoke on behalf of the delegation sent by the leadership of the entire National Assembly to address the teeming protesters, tasked Nigerians to believe in the legislature, saying it was firm in its resolve to ensure Nigerians get their fair share of democratic dividends. He said, “Let me stand on behalf of the leadership of the National Assembly under Senator Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to thank the people of this country for coming out in their numbers like this to say no to killing of the legislature.

“Like you have rightly said, the legislature remains the symbol of democracy. If by tomorrow, there’s an institution of democracy that needs to be shut down, to say there’s no more democracy in Nigeria, it is the legislature, because we remain the voice of the people, we remain the representatives of the people, and we are the spokespersons of the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “Today, as far as the Federal Republic of Nigeria is concerned, the governance of this country rests squarely on the 469 legislators and the president and the vice president.”