Senate President Bukola Saraki has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari who is the UK for his medical vacation is doing very well.

This was made known in a statement issued after he visited Buhari along with Speaker of the House of Representstives, Yakubu Dogara, Saraki said there is no cause for alarm over the President’s health.

“We were delighted to see that President Buhari is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits

The Presdent l saw today is healthy, witty and himself.

The President’s absence and imminent return show that there is no vacuum in government and our system of democracy is working with all organs of government fulfilling their mandate. And let me use the time tested cliche, there is no cause for alarm,” Saraki stated.