Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied he has he had anything to do with the importation of a bulletproof vehicle seized by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Senator Ali Ndume had on Tuesday, March 21 raised a point of order asking the senate to investigate an allegation that the upper legislative chamber was exacting vengeance on Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the customs, because the agency seized Saraki’s car.

The senate ordered an investigation into the allegation.

Ali and the senate have been locked in a face-off over his refusal to wear the customs uniform.

But in a statement issued after a plenary session of the senate on Tuesday, Yusuph Olaniyonu, special adviser of the senate president, said his principal had nothing to do with the issue.

“The allegation raised today by Senator Ali Ndume linking Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki to the importation of vehicle lacks basis as it was outright falsehood,” the statement read.

Olaniyonu said from facts and documents on the seized vehicle, “it is obvious that the senate president has nothing to do with the importation of any vehicle”.

“A supplier was engaged by the senate to supply a vehicle. While transferring the vehicle between Lagos and Abuja, it was impounded by the customs. We believe that is an issue between the supplier and the customs because the senate has not taken delivery. So, why is somebody trying to drag in the name of Saraki into the issue,” he said.

“The documents on the vehicle are there for the general public to view and make their conclusions. Now, that the matter has been referred to the committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions, all the facts will be out.”