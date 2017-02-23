Senate President Bukola Saraki allegedly made cash lodgment N77m on August 12, 2007 while his monthly salary as governor was N254,412.25.

This revelation was made by an official of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mr Samuel Madojemu who told the Code of Conduct Tribunal on Thursday, February 23.

Madojemu, who is the Head, Intelligence Unit of the CCB was testifying as the third prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Saraki before the Code of Conduct Tribunal on charges assets declaration breaches.