Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the Senate did not reject the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, because of a damning report issued by the Department of State Services which questioned Magu’s integrity.

Saraki said this in an interview with TVC News in Morocco where he attended an African summit on climate change and food security.

The Senate President was reacting to a claim by a former Senate Majority Leader, Ali Ndume, who said last week that it was hypocritical of the Senate to allow Saraki to continue in office because he was in court to defend corruption allegations.

Ndume had argued that the Senate should not have rejected Magu based on unproven allegations.

Saraki said, “You are jumping into conclusion that he (Magu) was rejected because of the accusation. I don’t think there was anywhere we said he was rejected based on accusations.

“We have nominees that come all the time with different issues. Two weeks ago, we screened the Chief Justice of Nigeria and he scaled through.

“Now the EFCC chairman came and he did not pass the screening. Someone else will come and may pass. This is our constitutional role and I don’t think we should personalise or politicise this.”