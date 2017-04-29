Senate President Bukola Saraki, has again promised to make public the budget of the National Assembly, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

The former Kwara State Governor made the new commitment on Friday, April 28 via Twitter, saying the plan to remove the irritating secrecy around the budget was already concluded.

He said the budget would be made public alongside the 2017 national budget which is expected to be passed and assented to in early May.

“The line by line of the National Assembly budget, part of the #Openass, is a done deal. (it) will be laid with 2017 budget,” Saraki tweeted.

Saraki’s latest promise makes it the sixth time he would be making such a promise, although civic technology group, BudgiT, said it has counted eight such commitments.

Saraki reneged on all previous promises to make the budget public.

But this time, the special assistant to the lawmaker on new media, Bankole Omishore, said his principal would not renege on his promise and vowed to resign if the promise is not kept.

“If the 2017 budget is passed and you don’t have line by line budget of the National Assembly, I will resign,” Omishore said.

He said it took the Saraki-led National Assembly two years to agree to disclose its budget because institutional reforms do not happen overnight.

But Omishore said Saraki had always wanted to open the NASS budget since he came to office in June 2015 when he made the first commitment to transparency.

“But if for whatever reason it is not released now as promised, I agree with my followers and family members I would have lost legitimacy to continue to act as special assistant.

“So, I’m counting on my boss that with the support of his colleagues and management staff we will fulfill the promise.”