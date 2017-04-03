Senate President Bukola Saraki has disclosed he has no powers to reverse the 6 months suspension slammed on former Senate Majority Leader, Ali Ndume last week.

The Borno Senator was suspended by the senate for moving a motion calling for the investigation of an allegation made by Sahara Reporters against Saraki for allegedly buying a Range Rover bulletproof SUV and Dino Melaye for allegedly possessing fake first degree certificate.

Both allegations were later found to be false by the senate committee on Ethics and Priviledges who investigated the matter and reported back to the senate. Ali Ndume was subsequently suspended for six months for raising a motion without proper investigation. Speaking to state house correspondents after his meeting with President Buhari, Saraki said he wished he had the powers to reverse the suspension

“I wish I have such powers” he said

According to Saraki, the decision to suspend Ndume was taken by all the senators and if there would be any reversal, it has to be taken by the entirety of the senate.