The reason why the country has not been able to effectively win the war against corruption has been linked to the fact the fight is based on sensationalism.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki stated this at the book launch of Senator Dino Melaye’s book, ‘Antidotes for Corruption: The Nigerian Story’.

He advised that the fight should be driven at prevention rather than penalties.

“I am convinced that why our fight against corruption has not yielded much success is that we have favoured punishment over deterence‎,

“We must review our approaches by building our institutions to make it difficult for people to carry out corrupt practices.

“It is my view that the key area of prevention, we must work on, is to make it difficult for stolen money to find a home.”

He added, “We must fight corruption with sincerity, and not fight symptoms… unlike the five-minute sensationalism, we have now. It must not be based on individuals but on institutions.

“Let us fight corruption with sincerity. If we fight corruption in a corrupt way, we will not make any headway.‎”