The Nigerian Senate upon resumption will look into the crises that have led to wanton destruction of lives and propertyin Southern Kaduna according to Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Saraki disclosed this on Tuesday, January 4 while responding to the cry of a concerned Nigerian on Twitter on Monday, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on New Media, Bamikole Omishore, in Abuja.

A twitter user, Chimeze Okoro Ukoha had tweeted: [email protected] About 800 Christians massacred in Kaduna and nobody is talking about that. VERY BAD,” the concerned Nigerian told Saraki.

In his response, Saraki said: “Once @NGRSenate resumes, this issue will be addressed to get a clearer picture of what the real situation is and find a lasting solution.”

Saraki went further by also tweeting: “Every Nigerian life matters, and @NGRSenate will work to ensure that rule of law is always upheld as prescribed by Nigerian Constitution.”