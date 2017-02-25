It is no longer news that Rotimi Akeredolu SAN took the oath of office as the new Ondo State Governor yesterday, February 24, a video clip that appears to show Senate President, Bukola Saraki ignoring National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has surfaced.

In the video, Saraki could be seen in the short clip greeting dignataries beside Tinubu, as the former Lagos State Governor looked on surprised that his presence was not acknowleged.

As the Senate President made to walk away, Tinubu can be heard calling “Bukky!”.

Saraki eventually shook hands with him briefly and quickly moved on.

Apparently refuting report that he was behind Saraki’s ordeal, Tinubu in the video uploaded by SaharaReporters said, : “You don’t have to respond to everything. It is part of politics. Media will do their own and we will do our own”.

Watch Video Below;