The Code of Conduct Trial has again shifted trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki, from April 25 to the 27th of this month, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

Saraki is facing trial on an 18-count charge for alleged false declaration of asset.

The trial which began in September 2015 has in recent times suffered setbacks mostly at the instance of the prosecution.

Shortly before the previously adjourned date of April 18, the Code of Conduct Tribunal issued a statement saying that the matter was postponed following a request by the prosecution.

CCT ‘s head of media relations, Ibrahim Alhassan, said the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, demanded the adjournment saying that he was indisposed.

“The first time, he said it is his fourth prosecution witness that could not make it. Now it is himself,” said Mr. Alhassan.

Mr. Saraki had at the early days of his trial fought to prevent the continuation of his trial.