Hakeem Baba Ahmed, chief of staff to the Senate President Bukola Saraki and former head of service, has said all Nigerians are Biafrans.

Ahmed said this while speaking at the Biafran conference organised by the Shehu Musa Yar Adua Foundation in Abuja on Thursday.

He said he believed “Biafra” was a cause just like other causes.

“I am a Biafran, all Nigerians are Biafrans as well. Why? I believe it is a cause, just like other causes,” he said.

Ahmed said deprivation was at the root of the Biafran agitation‎, adding that despite the fault-lines‎, Nigeria was more resilient than it is given credit for.

“Nigerian as a nation is a lot more resilient than it gets credit for,” he said.

“We need to re-integrate younger Nigerians, and we need to liberate our history from hate mongers.”