Due to the ‘un-parliamemtary’ statements attributed to former Senate leader, Senator Ali Ndume, Senate president Bukola Saraki and his loyalists are said to be hatching a plot for his downfall.

Senator Dino Melaye is said to be at the forefront of the movement for the suspension of the lawmaker representing Borno-south senatorial district

Daily Sun reports that barring any last minute changes, Senators have concluded plans to suspend Ali Ndume from the upper house over what they described as ‘un-parliamentary’ utterances made by the lawmaker from Borno south.

Plans were reportedly made in the camp of the Senate President Bukola Saraki and another senator, who is seen to be neutral, has been approached to move a motion on the floor of the Senate to that effect.

Senators loyal to Saraki are said to already be reaching out to their colleagues who are yet to join the train and multiple sources in the know said Ndume’s suspension may happen any time soon.

Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory committee Senator Dino Melaye is believed to be leading the attack on Ndume.

Ndume reportedly incurred the wrath of Saraki and his supporters when he protested the rejection of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Ibrahim Magu by the Senate.

Recall that Ndume had accused Saraki of erring by accepting a new report not signed by the Director-General of Department of State Services Lawal Daura.

He also queried Saraki for not reading a similar letter written to the Senate President by an Assistant Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on behalf of the Col. Hameed Ali despite accepting the one from the DSS.

Ndume, after the second rejection of Magu, granted several press interviews where he openly criticized Saraki and the entire Senate for rejecting Magu.

He also on Tuesday, March 21, moved a motion on the floor of the house requesting that allegations of misuse of office and certificate forgery against Saraki and Melaye respectively should be investigated to ensure that there was no abuse of legislative privileges by them.