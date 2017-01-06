Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo Addo yesterday, January 5 announced the appointment of Saratu Atta as his personal assistant. What interests Nigerians is the fact that Saratu Atta is a Nigerian and also because she is Nigeria’s former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife.

Below is a brief profile of her;

1.) Saratu Atta was born 53 years ago to the first civilian governor of Kwara State, Adamu Atta, who passed in May 2014 at the age of 87.

2.) She is a graduate of the University of Warwick, UK, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics and International Studies after which she worked as a Securities Trader at First Securities Discount House in Lagos, Nigeria from 1993 -1997.

3.) Saratu Atta established her own security printing company in Lagos before she was as appointed as Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) Campaign Secretary in 2008.

4.) She has been Office Manager and Executive Assistant to Ghana’s President-Elect, Nana Akufo Addo who contested the presidential election on NPP’s ticket since 2009.

5.) The New Personal Assistant to Ghana’s President-elect married Fani-Kayode in 1987 and bore him a female and her only child named Folake in the same year.

6.) They parted ways around 1989 when Mr. Fani-Kayode found a new wife, Yemisi Wada.

7.) Findings also revealed that Saratu Atta’s Older Sister, Remi was once married to Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Ghanaian president-elect and Remi were married for 10 years and spent most of their time together in Paris before returning to Accra where they later divorced after two children together.