Fingers have been pointed at a team of Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, of abandoning a delivery man after their vehicle was involved in an accident with his motorcycle in Lagos.

According to a Facebook user, Alaofin Peters, the man is at an unnamed hospital with a broken leg.

The victim, who is a graduate of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, was going about his delivery business when the SARS vehicle stopped in front of him. He narrated further that one of the occupants of vehicle suddenly flung the door open just as the delivery man crashed into it.

The security operatives reportedly fled the scene.

