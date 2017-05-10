Some operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State allegedly attacked and robbed an undergraduate of the Institute of Continuing Education, University of Lagos, Akoka, identified simply as Adetokunbo.

He was robbed of his school fees in the Okota area of the state.

PUNCH reports that the 200-level student of Philosophy was accused by the SARS operatives of being a Yahoo boy (Internet fraudster) because he was seen with an iPhone.

He added that the men, who had earlier arrested two other suspects that were in a car, drove them around Lagos roads.

The victim said the men later took the two other suspects to an Automated Teller Machine, where they were forced to withdraw N100,000 each before they were dropped off at the Oworonshoki area of the state.

He said he was released on the Third Mainland Bridge after his N70,000 school fees was forcefully taken from him.

The victim said he was not pained by the torture, but the fact that he would have to defer his schooling as he could not raise the money again.

Adetokunbo said he observed there were two other men in the car, adding that he gathered that they had just obtained their visas with a plan to travel abroad when they were arrested.

He said the two men, who were also accused of being Internet fraudsters, were searched by the officials and their ATM cards seized.