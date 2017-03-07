A raid carried out by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Police Command nearly took the life of a two-year-old pupil, Gbonjubola Williams as one of the bullets fired grazed her chest.

The kid who is in Kindergarten class at Child Line Nursery and Primary School, Ebute-Meta narrowly escaped death as the bullet tore the skin of the girl’s chest and part of her shoulder.

The policemen raided the community around 5pm on Friday to apprehend suspected drug peddlers. The operatives were said to have chased them to Jones Street without success, PUNCH reports.

They, afterwards, went to a lotto centre on the street, and picked up the operator, Taoheed Popoola, his worker, Segun Akinloye and four others.

It was gathered that a community leader, Ishola Agbodemu, had approached the policemen to enquire why the six residents were arrested, but they responded by shooting him.

Agbodemu, who is also a member of a Mainland-based vigilance group, escaped being killed.

The stray bullet reportedly grazed the girl, who was with her mother a few metres away from the scene.

The mother, Mrs. Omowunmi Williams later disclosed on Monday, March 6 that her daughter was treated at a clinic in the area.