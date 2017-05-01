Operatives of the Oyo State Special Anti-Robbery Squad reportedly tortured a 50-year-old photographer to death at their Dugbe Headquarters.

The victim gave up the ghost in the Challenge area of Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

According to family sources, friends and neighbours, the man was arrested on Friday, April 21, 2017 alongside four others during a raid at a spot for allegedly smoking Indian hemp.

One of his co-suspects revealed that on getting to SARS detection facility at Dugbe, they got daily vicious beatings from the policemen who used what they claimed looked like hockey sticks and other iron materials to torture many detainees.

According to Samson Akindele, Head of News at Fresh 105.9 FM, Ibadan further investigation revealed that each of the other suspects’ relations and friends had to pay nothing less than 30,000 naira to get bailed after days without food.

It was further learnt that the deceased could not get to his family nor friends because his phone was seized and having realised that he could die in detention, his the policemen quickly released him to a man (who also spoke on tape) who brought him to his house after paying 3,500 Naira as bail.

The police allegedly reduced the bail money to 5,000 Naira but when he could not raise up to that, they hurriedly released the deceased to him.

But on getting home, as the man was being helped to alight from the motorcycle (Okada) that brought him home, he gave up the ghost just at the front yard of the house.

See photos below;

Photo