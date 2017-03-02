Saudi Arabia’s King Salman arrived Indonesia of Wednesday, March 1 in what is the first visit by a Saudi monarch to the country for almost 50 years.

The king who is on a 9-day visit to the country disembarked from a gold-clad plane via an escalator as he touched down in Indonesia with 1,000 aides and an array of odd personal touches.

Cheering crowds welcomed his visit, seeking stronger economic ties with the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country.

Among his demands for the nine-day trip has been a VIP toilet built for him at a mosque in Jakarta and 506 tons of luggage including two escalators and a pair of Mercedes-Benz limousines.

He landed in Indonesia to join an enormous entourage of 620 people as well as 800 delegates, including ministers and 25 princes.

See more photos below;