In a book written by an American professor, John Paden “Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria” detailing the life of President Muhammadu Buhari, brief profiles of the president’s children, focusing more on schools they attended were/are included.

PREMIUM TIMES examined the book and below include the schools attended by President Buhari’s children.

1) Fatima: Born March 7, 1975. Education: Airforce Primary School, Victoria Island, Lagos; Government College, Kaduna; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; postgraduate degree, Business Academy, Stratford, United Kingdom.

2) Nana-Hadiza: Born June 23, 1981. Education: Essence International School; Cobham Hall, Kent, United Kingdom; University of Buckingham; Postgraduate, National Teachers Institute, Kaduna; Masters in International Affairs and Strategic Studies, Polytechnic Kaduna.

3) Safinatu: Born October 13, 1983. Education: Essence International School; Cobham Hall, Kent, United Kingdom; University of Plymouth, United Kingdom; presently at Arden University, United Kingdom

4) Halima: Born October 8, 1990. Education: International School, Kaduna; British School of Lome; Bellerby’s College, Brighton, United Kingdom; University of Leicester, United Kingdom, Nigeria Law School, Lagos.

5) Yusuf: Born April 23. Education: Kaduna International School; British School of Lome; Bellerby’s College, Brighton, United Kingdom; University of Surrey, United Kingdom.

6) Zahra: Born December 18, 1994. Education: Kaduna International School; British School of Lome; Bellerby’s College, Brighton, United Kingdom; University of Surrey, United Kingdom

7) Aisha (Hanan): Born August 30, 1998. Education: Kaduna International School.

8) Noor (Amina): Born September 14, 2004. Education: Kaduna International School.

(Note: In November 2012, Mr. Buhari’s first daughter, Zulaihat Junaid, died of sickle cell anemia after giving birth. Earlier, one boy – Musa- died in infancy from sickle cell anemia.)