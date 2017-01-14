The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned Nigerians against investing in digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Swisscoin and OneCoin.
SEC disclosed this in a public notice on its website on Thursday, stating that none of the individuals or companies promoting the use of the currencies is recognised by it or any other regulatory agency in Nigeria.
The commission stressed the risks and possibilities of investors losing their money to such investments being promoted by these companies, including fraudulent pyramid schemes.
This comes in the wake of the return of Nigeria’s leading Ponzi scheme, MMM Nigeria, which had earlier placed a one-month ban on all withdrawals from December 13, 2016.
Upon resumption, the scheme introduced the use of bitcoins as part of its payment options, citing bitcoin’s steady growth in value as a rea99s steady growth in value as a reason for participants to adopt the currency.
However, SEC advised the public to exercise extreme caution with regard to digital currencies as a vehicle of investments.
“The public should also be aware that any investment opportunities promoted by these persons, companies or entities are likely to be of a risky nature with a high risk of loss of money, while others may be outright fraudulent pyramid schemes,” the regulatory body noted.
Securities And Exchange Commission Warns MMM Participants Against Using New Payment Option, Bitcoins. And I supposed this is all this regulatory body can do, to WARN, it cannot tell people not to look for quick money – typical Nigeria style – to reap any-which-way-you-can. The bad news is that MMM returns to SCAM participants BIG TIME. Digital currency (like Bitcoin etc) is the new ‘One World’ currency being piloted by the Satanic New World Order & Zionist Elites. You cannot see or hold it in your hand, you cannot walk down the street to hand it to Mama Uzoma to buy a bag of yellow garri or a bag of rice. You cannot walk into your car showroom to hand it to your car dealer to buy your Hummer. Bitcoin and whichever digital currency the ruling elites decides upon as ‘one world’ currency is meant to enslave all those alive after they have killed 90% of mankind with their planned Third War War with Thermonuclear devices. If you are alive after the war and if you do not do as you are told – your digital currency account or holdings can be frozen by the slave masters – you then become their slave as you cannot buy what you want when you want it – this is the whole purpose of the plan. Wake up Nigerians, wake up mankind!