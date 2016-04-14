A strange ‘fierce’ fatherhood competition among boys has led to the pregnancy of about 30 secondary school students in a South African Secondary School.

Some young boys, who are eager to father a child because of the scorn they would face from their peers if they don’t, see to it that they impregnate a fellow student.

Daily Sun, while on a visit to the school met about 10 of the pregnant girls while others were said to be on maternity leave.

According to the People’s Paper, the girls accounted that the boys in the school thought impregnating girls and having a baby made them ‘cool’.

The pupils of the school further added that the competition was fierce as some boys laughed at others who didn’t have children.

According to a young boy who’s already a father to a 4-month-old baby, the competition started getting intense last year.

He said: “If you want to be cool and respected you must have a child,”

One of the pregnant girls revealed that a fellow pupil was the father of her unborn child.