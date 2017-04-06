According to a Facebook user, Ugonna Chiji Achuko, a security guard was shot to death by his colleague in Imo State.

Achuko described the shooting as “accidental discharge,” urging all security outfits to train their men very well before giving them guns as guards.

Achuko said: “The Late Mr. Chidi Onyenekwu of Onyenekwu family of Awo-Omamma Ward 1, in Oru East LGA, died of what could be described as “An Accidental Discharge” after one of his colleagues had shot upwards some bullets (during a security operation) and failed to return the trigger.

“In the process, according to sources, Chidi Onyenekwu was hit by the remaining bullets at the right side of his chest.”