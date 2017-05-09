In one of the most heartbreaking videos ever, an 8-year-old girl was hung up outside her home and beaten by her own father after she tore up parents’ divorce papers.

She is said to have been unhappy that her parents got a divorce and threw the tantrum that led to her receiving the extremely harsh punishment.

Local authorities in Guangyuan City’s Jiange County, in south-western China Sichuan Province, have since arrested the dad after he shot a short video showing the girl dangling and then sent it to his ex-wife to spite her.

The girl’s mum took the clip to the cops, and the police rescued the girl and took her to hospital.

The authorities said the girl was beaten for destroying the divorce papers, but the dad also lost his temper because she damaged furniture and broke a bottle of grain alcohol.

