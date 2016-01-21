Following the recently signed agreement by President Buhari and the UAE government at the World Future Energy Summit to help Nigeria recover all stolen funds lodged in the country, UAE government may have started keeping to their end of the agreement as Sahara Reporters has revealed a shocking list of Nigerian politicians with houses and businesses in the UAE.
FLASH: Former 1st Lady, Patience Jonathan has three properties in Dubai and several businesses.
— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016
FLASH: A plush home linked to ex-Governor Godswill Akpabio @SenAkpabio located in Dubai — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016
FLASH: Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state also owns a house in Dubai @GovAyoFayose
— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016
FLASH: Ex-Governor Babangida Aliyu of Niger state has a property linked to him in Dubai — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016
FLASH: Former Bauchi Governor Isa Yuguda has property in Ab Dhabi, he is currently hiding in Dubai
— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016
FLASH: Two houses found in Abu Dhabi owned by Bashir Yuguda a former Minister of State for Finance now on trial pic.twitter.com/RNAUKiVCUa — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016
FLASH: Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke owns a house in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/bkRdhCNU0j
— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016
FLASH: Former Minister of Niger Delta, Godsday Orubebe also owns a property in Dubai pic.twitter.com/8toUParz8I — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016
FLASH: Former Minister of Transport Idris Umar also owns a property in Dubai, now hiding in Dubai pic.twitter.com/HciyJhrPPB
— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016
FLASH: Femi Fani-Kayode @realffk also has a property linked to him in Dubai pic.twitter.com/vRYxdflDbr — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016
FLASH: Ex-Minister of Petroleum Res. Diezani Alison-Madueke also has businesses linked to her in the UAE pic.twitter.com/eJTQo6o1Am
— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016
FLASH: Ex-@PdpNigeria Chairman Adamu Muazu found with properties in Dubai, Muazu is also on the run. pic.twitter.com/PJ0Oum2B7C — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016
FLASH: Ex- NIMASA DG, Patrick Akpobolokemi, now on trial for fraud /money laundering also own properties in Dubai pic.twitter.com/36gd7mLVQc
— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016
FLASH: Ex- Special Assistant Domestic to GEJ, Dr. Waripamowei Dudafa is linked with properties in Dubai pic.twitter.com/OJyiNnwLdM — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016
FLASH: Ex-Comptroller-General of Customs Abdullahi Dikko also linked with properties in Dubai, has fled to the US pic.twitter.com/j4duIEL5jm
— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016
No APC man own property in dubai?, sahara reporter ar u telling me now dat no ruling party of APC own in Dubai, if u say yes, meant u ar not sincere, u knew all most APC ar former PDP, tell me DAT no APC own a house in dubai, which means u ar capital lie, sahara report d truth.
BIAS GOVT
yes, no apc owns property(ies) in Dubaii cos they are not corrrupt. Those of them dt left PdP left cos they were not confortable with d corrupt nature of their friends in PDP
shut up my friend, are they saints, what of Atiku, Tinubu, Rochas, Oshiomole, Amaechi, all these don’t have house, u are a liar, stop deceiving Nigerians with fake news.
Shut up idiot. This has nothing to do with partisanship. No one is talking about PDP or APC here u retarded moron. If u have any prove of what you’re complaining about, why don’t u publish it instead of coming here making a fool of yourself. Idiot
Shut up idiot. This has nothing to do with partisanship. No one is talking about PDP or APC here so all of saying “what of this person”, “what of that person” are all retarded morons. If u have any prove of what you’re complaining about, why don’t u publish it instead of coming here making a fool of yourselves. Idiots
My Worry Is Dat I Don’t No Who Is Folling Who In Nigeria
Any criminal must first trouble desame like government is treating a poor people,this is justice.
How many pdp now apc that are in that lists, the list is not complete.
Don’t worry. Let APC recover all looted sum by PdP during this time in power so that anytime PDP takes over, they will recover from the APC. In this way, tax payers money will gradually be returned.
All we are saying return our comon wealth !
this our money you guys used in developing Europe, cant it be used here to reduced unemployment? pls Buhari, don’t hesitates to sell , jail these cuprite. u can even exhibit little element of dictatorship to put the country forward.
Hw many PDP members that decam to APC have asset in DUBAI that Sahara are mentioning only de names of pple that refuse to decam.
God bless u
remember he is for every body & he is for nobody
actually those people in deed. commit a big fraud 4 stealing pples money and went to Dubai 4 there personal interest. Mr president should do something.
if na china dis kind thing happen am sure na dem head dem go cut off..wish i had the power of wolverine i will kill them all….
may Allah guide and protect you Baba Buhari. What you are doing is highly recommendable
sahara ur list is not complete
Your list is not complete sahara,nigerians knows the truth.
HOW TO GET OUR MONEY BACK IS WHAT SHOULD INTEREST US NOW. PRESIDENT WAKE UP TO THE TASK.
When corruption rise against corruption, what you see is disaster. Gross incompetence and inefficiency, manifestation of social injustice and bribery are the talk of the day, one can’t browse again without seeing all these havoc caused by wicked and self centred leaders. To all leaders, know these that whatsoever you sow, that you’ll reap.
All of dem should face justice
I hail u presido, bt there ar more of them sir.I urge u to bring out those wit minor case in prison / cel so dat it wil contain dos looters.
Pls PMB, fight dis heartless thieves to finish and recover our money to tackle unemployment and make our country comfortable for our younger generations.
may Allah help and guide our great full leader.
how APC member Ameshi Tinubu ajumonbi orders
They are not curropt becos dey steal from PDP and left for APC. Any tin you do under APC is legal.is now Nigeria ns are looting money.I have not seen atom change.we need truth from the two parties they are just decievin them selves
good findings, but the list should be based on pure truth and members of APC should also be published too bcos we Nigerians knw them their names very well else, this publisher is partisan t!!!!!
May he is from Government house
At this junction,I think the nigerians need to support president to fight corruption with all system he thinks it can work either rule of law or rule of mind.
We are tired of your political propaganda. Your report no longer bears any credibility, because it is always targeted at percieved enemies and non allies either ethnic or section. Keep this nonsense report to yourselves and keep your house in order first. This bias report is getting too much for us.
The fact that defected pdp members are not on the published list of thief is not an issues at this time. What matter at this point is for all humble nigerians both rich and poor to join hand with the president to retrieve these stolen billions from this arm rubbers. The president, i have confident in you and i know you will do your best to make nigeria great again. God bless Buhari God bless nigeria.
How would you know what the truth is when you are being fed lies after lies? They should publish the full list lets see and judge all of them equally. Did you not watch where the president said on national TV that no member of his government was corrupt? A fool being led by a more foolish person.
Mr president this this a good work, collect every thing concerning their properties, idiots…….. ….the only people that is recognise as an Andover is the once that attacks the road with weapons ……………… What about the once that uses pen in adding zero in front of zero. My fellow Nigerians, please what those people could be recognise as??????!
What about Amaechi’s houses that are scattered around the world?try to be rational in your publications biko.
What about Amaechi’s houses that are scattered around the world?Fashola nko?try to be rational in your publications biko.
Bt i dnt see Governor kashims mantion while we nw dat he owns a big mantion there? sahara speak d truth mana.
Is it possible that only PDP members own property in Dubai? Gbehun!
in such diz is man of our own time may Allah strengthen ur soul an provide u wit sound health. GMB
Pls spare us this trash. What of El Rufia (Kaduna State Governor) who own a glass mansion tower in Dubai? They think we don’t know. Trash…
So no apc member own a house in dubai. This govt is not sincere. God help us. Time will tell.
Is better for Nigerians to knows, the people that stole our money, and lift it outside. Which very bad and wickedness.but Nigerian has to be very much carefully on those kind of leadership which injustice , turmoil, and hardship
Does people around u bring d list of them
You shall all die one day and leave all these stolen money and properties.Shame on you all.
please for God’s sake our leaders and ministers should stop stealing our resources and diverting our funds. If. anybody. should swear that no APC. member is among those that own property on Dubai the person is. a bloody lier because politicians. are halotry in nature and can jump from one party to another..This is just political propagandas. please forget all about the show.
God bless (Baba Buhari ) You wel come Back to Nageria
this list is incomplete
Mr President please help our country and fight for us, punish all of them, the are wicked people the enemy’s up progress of our country.
Bible says we must say nothing but the truth.Does it concern only the opposition party/hated people alone?what of those in rulling party?sahara you are not fair in your publication.You are not justified.
Thank God for this first list. Let us expect another list, maybe this time with APC members or maybe we treat theirs as cases of an internal forum, so as not to publicly paint a negative portrait of the ruling party APC.
APC MEMBERS WERE NEVER LISTED AMOUNT THE WICKED ONE BECOUSE THEIR ADMINISTRATION IS GUIDED BY THE RIGHTOUS LEADER.
Long life the president may Almighty Allah help you Ameeen
God bless you my father.
This newspaper is own by APC, it is not nationalistic.Does it mean no APC member own house in either London or Dubai.who is fooling who
Mr President Disgrace Al Of Them And Put Them In Prison.Make Sure They Vomit The One They Swallowed According To Job 20 VERSE 15 .continue wit ur good work,baba God Dey Ur Back.
The list is not complete, why no any body 4rm APC members?
GOD has answer ur prayer. PDP .I pithy dem bcs they use us play football in dis country .baba use them like sleeves for use.
It’s pay back time for the corrupt leaders. May the souls of the poor who died in misery haunt them and their families.Amen
No need to argue all we need to do is to pray for our leaders to succeed in whatever they are conprented with.
Allah is the Greaters; things are getting better, 9ja must be in order.
God bless u baba..Nigeria is getting better!!!
Double kudos to you our amiiable president for the good job. Presido, let all the baraos face the wrath of the law
Who is fooling who? All our politicians are looters and all proclaim believe in GOD. The wicked people. What will it profit them seeing masses in Nigeria so languishing in abject poverty while the bastards are flaunting Nigerian common wealth in foreign nations? I think is high time these heartless bastards take the oath of office with our native gun/iron for quick reaction on their lives if they steal our common whealt.
All what I know is that most of the APC members rulling today are old PDP looters. May God safe the poor ones from their hand
I wish to thank president Buhari for showing concern on Nigeria lost treasure and to recover them,see for so long a time,when i was at the age fifteen the country treasure has been i looters hand but now i am in my fourths the economic is going down the more,when you were elected,corruption has become cancer in the life of most rich men in this country,most especially politicians both past and present.my advise is that,for the due process which help to delay justice ion this country,causing slow process to cases inconclusive and your tenor will be over and even vote you out of office when they know it doesn’t favor them.Use the law that says,IF YOU COMMIT THE CRIME,FACE THE TIME.within a short time decision that will enable the agency involve to seize all loots both in and out side the country,as a president of nigeria,you have nigeria and common man in mind but others(politicians)don’t,so react fast to save nigeria.Nigeria is only place where politicians loots nation treasury,they go to church and do THANKSGIVING,what kind of wickedness is that.please pursue the looters empty their bank accounts,jail them.then face development / Agriculture mostly to save the common man,GOD bless you and federal republic of Nigeria.
I swear that Sahara reporter are liar…all the properties owner are all PDP okay..did they want to tell me Now that Any APC did not have property DUBAi….we politician we’re all liar, we just like to lie for ourself including buhari. Buhari is fighting PDP and told us he’s fight corruption….please can anybody bring any out the name of APC Man dictated in corruption??? Do you want to tell me that APC MEN did not engage in corruption
is very unfortunat that our leaders are not wise enugh to invest all those stolen welth hear to creat job for nigerians GOD will surly intervene one day you guys should stop abusing urselfs
May God help us but Justice should be done
Well every patriotic Nigerian should be happy that at least we are starting from somewhere.
Having said that, it is obvious that there are so many names that are missing in the list, Current APC is almost previous PDP.
Sahara Report must be party with APC government, that’s why they are given a nonesens News. How about all the money kept in United state Banks that was decleared by the Mr President. ABOKI… Nigerians, we Yorubas.. Now we can see our foolishness. Mr JAGABAN… Now prove yourself, get inhold on your ministerial appointment by your Power nah… Idiot corruption leader… We just start Yorubas… We re going to shout SAY BABA AGAIN AND AGAIN… he he he ..
BABA BUHARI GMP. NASARAWA STATE GOV, AS NO PAYIN THE SALARY IN STATE. MOS OF L.C.G IN THE STATE.
Pls Mr president collect back our Nigeria property in dubai and all d houses make sure b/4 u finish ur tenor u build a quality school and health sectors and good agriculture and good security s pasinnel.
What president muhammadu buhari is doing is right it is not about pdp or apc you supporters of looters