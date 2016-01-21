Following the recently signed agreement by President Buhari and the UAE government at the World Future Energy Summit to help Nigeria recover all stolen funds lodged in the country, UAE government may have started keeping to their end of the agreement as Sahara Reporters has revealed a shocking list of Nigerian politicians with houses and businesses in the UAE.

FLASH: Former 1st Lady, Patience Jonathan has three properties in Dubai and several businesses. — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016

FLASH: A plush home linked to ex-Governor Godswill Akpabio @SenAkpabio located in Dubai — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016

FLASH: Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state also owns a house in Dubai @GovAyoFayose — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016

FLASH: Ex-Governor Babangida Aliyu of Niger state has a property linked to him in Dubai — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016

FLASH: Former Bauchi Governor Isa Yuguda has property in Ab Dhabi, he is currently hiding in Dubai — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016

FLASH: Two houses found in Abu Dhabi owned by Bashir Yuguda a former Minister of State for Finance now on trial pic.twitter.com/RNAUKiVCUa — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016

FLASH: Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke owns a house in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/bkRdhCNU0j — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016

FLASH: Former Minister of Niger Delta, Godsday Orubebe also owns a property in Dubai pic.twitter.com/8toUParz8I — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016

FLASH: Former Minister of Transport Idris Umar also owns a property in Dubai, now hiding in Dubai pic.twitter.com/HciyJhrPPB — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016

FLASH: Femi Fani-Kayode @realffk also has a property linked to him in Dubai pic.twitter.com/vRYxdflDbr — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016

FLASH: Ex-Minister of Petroleum Res. Diezani Alison-Madueke also has businesses linked to her in the UAE pic.twitter.com/eJTQo6o1Am — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016

FLASH: Ex-@PdpNigeria Chairman Adamu Muazu found with properties in Dubai, Muazu is also on the run. pic.twitter.com/PJ0Oum2B7C — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016

FLASH: Ex- NIMASA DG, Patrick Akpobolokemi, now on trial for fraud /money laundering also own properties in Dubai pic.twitter.com/36gd7mLVQc — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016

FLASH: Ex- Special Assistant Domestic to GEJ, Dr. Waripamowei Dudafa is linked with properties in Dubai pic.twitter.com/OJyiNnwLdM — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2016