A man has done an abominable act after he impregnated his daughter.

55 year old Abdulkadir Mohammed pictured left, impregnated his 20 year old daughter, Dije Abdulkadir, and forced her to throw the baby girl she gave birth to inside a well in Gamawa, Bauchi state.

The baby was however rescued by neighbors who spotted the child in the well and Abdulkadir and Dije have been arrested by the police and charged to court.

Aishat Alubankudi who shared the story said;

‘Here is the photo of the wicked paedophile from Gamawa, Bauchi State that I mentioned last week. He impregnated her daughter and wanted to kill the baby but Allah has His reasons for sparing the innocent baby. May Allah punish the bastard for his evil acts’