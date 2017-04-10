The young man who jumped into the Festac-Link Bridge Canal last Saturday has been identified as one Mr Bayode Ahmed Lawal. Read previous story here

He was an Industrial and Applied Chemistry graduate of UNILORIN, Kwara State.

It was reported by Festaconline, that the whole matter escalated when the the young man Bayode suddenly laid down on the floor,his friends were with him at the time.

They tried to find out what the problem was with him, but suddenly he stood up and started running towards the bridge. His friends chased after him but they couldn’t catch him before he jumped into the Canal.

Another report says he was riding in a friend’s car when he suddenly got down and began rolling on the ground. According to reports, he got up and started running towards the bridge where he climbed the barricade and plunged into the canal.

Before this sad event took place, it had been speculated by some individuals that Bayode might have had some serious psychological issues as suggested by some of his tweets. he also stated that his family were against him and they thought he was mad.

His body is yet to be recovered and sadly he left behind his mother, a single mom and his other siblings.

See his tweet below