We brought you a story last week about a woman who was chained to a generator by her husband. Read here

37-year-old Ifeanyi Ajaero was arrested by police in Ogun State for chaining his wife, Obiageli, 28, to a Generator set from night till daybreak.

The incident happened at Ewooluwo Shagamu in Shagamu Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, who is a member of the disbanded merchant Navy used hand-cuff to chain his wife who had become weak as a result of severe beating.



According to spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi:

“The people in the neighborhood who had witnessed frequent beatings of Obiagelli by her husband, alerted the police over the latest incident, consequent upon which the DPO of Sagamu division, SP Aduroja Moses, led his men to the scene, rescued the victim and got the suspect arrested”.

On interrogation, Ajaero admitted chaining the woman to a generator, but claimed his action was in self defence.