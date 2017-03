Kingsley Mathew Essien, a 17-year-old member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who was killed on 20th of January 2017 during a solidarity rally for US President Donald Trump in Igwuocha, Rivers State, was laid to rest yesterday, March 4 at his village in Ikono L.G.A, Akwa Ibom State.

Essien was allegedly shot by members of the Nigerian Army.

See more photos below