The remains of the late Army Officer who was abducted and later killed by unknown gunmen in Kaduna State, Colonel Samaila Inusa, have been laid to rest.

He was buried at the old Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Muslim Cemetery in the state capital on Wednesday.

In a press statement issued by the acting director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sani Usman, said that preliminary investigation revealed that the late officer was probably killed same day he was kidnapped by his abductors.

Colonel Inusa was the Commander, 81 Battalion located in Bulabulin, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

He was later transferred to the Armed Forces and Command and Staff College, Jaji, where he was served until his abduction last Saturday.