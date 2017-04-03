Chukwuma Eleje, a delivery agent with Jumia online marketing store was murdered and thrown into a septic tank in the Ada-George area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Saturday, March 25th.

The suspected killers, Joy Eluwa (pictured above), Sodienye Mbatumukeke and Excel Naabe have since been arrested by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command.

Late Eleje, had gone to deliver an iphone to the suspects but they killed him and threw his body into the septic tank.

His body was recovered days later by a team pf police on after neighbours reported suspicious activities within the compound.