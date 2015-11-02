new born baby dumped in ilorinA newborn baby who was reportedly dumped by his mother in a bush has been found. The shocking incident happened in Tanke area of Ilorin, Kwara State. The baby was found Monday morning covered in blood in a black polythene bag.

