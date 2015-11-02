A newborn baby who was reportedly dumped by his mother in a bush has been found. The shocking incident happened in Tanke area of Ilorin, Kwara State. The baby was found Monday morning covered in blood in a black polythene bag.
See more photos below
A newborn baby who was reportedly dumped by his mother in a bush has been found. The shocking incident happened in Tanke area of Ilorin, Kwara State. The baby was found Monday morning covered in blood in a black polythene bag.
See more photos below
View Comments “See Photos Of A Newborn Baby Abandoned In A Bush In Ilorin”
I need more comment on this situations make God forgive us