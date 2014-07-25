Controversial Nollywood actor Jim Iyke, who has been in the news lately following his break up with his girlfriend, Nadia Buari, is at it again.

The University of Jos Philosophy graduate whose, real name is James Ikechukwu Esomugha, has been seen with a Nigerian model, Sandra Benede, since his bitter separation from his highly-proclaimed relationship with Nadia Buari.

The Nollywod Bad Boy recently signed up on Instagram and has been posting a lot of photos of Sandra.

Also Sandra has been posting photos of Jim.

Wonder if this is scripted or unscripted because you never know with Jim.The bad boy has been posting raunchy pictures of his newly-found love, which make onlookers to suggest he has really moved on.

