Controversial Nollywood actor Jim Iyke, who has been in the news lately following his break up with his girlfriend, Nadia Buari, is at it again.
The University of Jos Philosophy graduate whose, real name is James Ikechukwu Esomugha, has been seen with a Nigerian model, Sandra Benede, since his bitter separation from his highly-proclaimed relationship with Nadia Buari.
The Nollywod Bad Boy recently signed up on Instagram and has been posting a lot of photos of Sandra.
Also Sandra has been posting photos of Jim.
Wonder if this is scripted or unscripted because you never know with Jim.The bad boy has been posting raunchy pictures of his newly-found love, which make onlookers to suggest he has really moved on.
See photos below
God will judge this end time pastors with their daughters of eve
Amen and Sandra I pity for you so many guys dey there more better than that ewu wey no get level….u choose goat instead of man…
jim ike is a sweat lover guy. he is every ladies dream. but sandra benede has to be careful. cuz, what happened to old pot dat makes it black will definitely happen to d new 1. lols.
Maimunatu Wada cant u see? Wats in dat diminutive monkey man Jimmy short man devil dat makes. him anygal dream Are u sick? He looks demonic!
They are definetly having there tym. Bt b [email protected] cos maimuna is ryt
wat do u see in Jim iyke for him to leave Nadia buari don’t u think dey is something else
Mama G, for me that name has no evil attachment if that’s what people may think of it. It doesn’t give any impression of born again or not. I feel it’s a stylish way of according respect to a well deserved Nigerian like you. Except if I am limited at what it meant. For someone like me you are old enough to be a grand mother. So what bad about calling you mama G. This born again Nigerians mentality masef I tire. May be holy sister Patience will do abe for you to impress people that you know God. Please let us not confuse this idea of born again. In your movies a lot of souls came to know christ. So you have been preaching long before now. Please don’t contradict yourself because you want to please people or create an impression. Just be you and know your God from your heart and lifestyle, simple.
I wish to ask, “has Jim Iyke married the current lady”? I asked this question because if he has not married her, he will still leave her for another lady. You should recall that some years age, Buari took Jim Iyke to Synagogue Church of all Nation where Jim was delivered of Spirit Wife.
It seems that that the deliverance did not hold and that spirit repossessed Jim Iyke.As long as that spirit is in Jim Iyke, it will never allow him to settle down in marriage or call any other woman his wife unless that spirit is cast out again. What I am saying is a mystery and a bitter truth which many may not know or accept but is the gospel truth.
May her gentle soul rest in peace