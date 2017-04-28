Rivers State Government has again been mentioned as the owner of the $43m recovered by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at a luxury apartment building in Osborne, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Senator George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East) told the senators yesterday, April 27 during plenary session.

Sekibo alleged that the said apartment belongs to the former governor of Rivers State, adding that if the apartment belonged to the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, the EFCC would not have gone there because they are interrelated.

He also raised doubt over the credibility of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo -led panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the circumstances surrounding the huge amount of monies found in the apartment, just as he called for the inclusion of Rivers State Government in the investigation of the said monies.

Sekibo, who came under Order 43, argued that Rivers State Government should be invited to submit its claims to the panel if it was the objective of the probe to get to the root of who owns the monies, just as he said that Osinbajo was the only credible member of the committee, adding that the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, had already taken side when he disclosed that he knew the source of the money.