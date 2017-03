The Upper Chamber has rejected two non-career ambassadorial nominees of the 27, nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari while the remaining forty-five, however, scaled the hurdle of the legislatures.

Justice Sylvanus Nsofor from Imo State and Mr. Jacob Daodu from Ondo State were the two rejected.

The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which screened of nominees, presented its report at the plenary, on Thursday, March 23.