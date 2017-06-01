The Senate on Thursday, June 1, confirmed the nomination of 15 of the 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The confirmation followed the adoption of the report by the Senate Committee on INEC at the plenary.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Nazif, while presenting the report, said all the nominees were cleared by the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services and the Code of Conduct Bureau.

He added that the remaining nominees were still under screening by the panel.