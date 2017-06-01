The Senate on Thursday, June 1, confirmed the nomination of 15 of the 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission.
The confirmation followed the adoption of the report by the Senate Committee on INEC at the plenary.
Chairman of the committee, Senator Suleiman Nazif, while presenting the report, said all the nominees were cleared by the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services and the Code of Conduct Bureau.
He added that the remaining nominees were still under screening by the panel.
View Comments “Senate Confirms Nomination Of 15 Resident Electoral Commissioners, 12 Others Still Under Screening”
Kudos To NAS, Leave Buhari With His Magu To Continue Fooling Themselves In The Name Of Fight Corruption When It Is Clear That They Are Fight Opposition. If Not So, Why Is Magu Not Probe Since Dss Found Fault On Him. David Lawal’s Case Had Been Closed Including Oke’s Case