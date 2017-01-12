President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Anthony Ayine as the Auditor-General of the Federation has been confirmed by the Nigerian Senate.

Mr. Ayine was nominated last year to fill the post currently held by Florence Anyanwu in acting capacity.

The confirmation of Mr. Ayine followed the presentation of the report on his screening by the chairman of the committee on public accounts, Andy Uba.

Mr. Uba said though there were petitions against Mr. Ayine’s nomination, his competence was not disputed.

He, therefore, recommended that the nominee be confirmed.

But Binta Garba, APC-Adamawa, mustered efforts to stop Mr. Ayine’s confirmation, disclosing details of a petition.

Mrs. Garba claimed Mr. Ayine is cousin of the current Head of Service and had been ‘local government auditor’.

Given his position as ‘local government auditor’, he would be placed at Grade Level (GL) 14 after conversion to federal service, whereas the law specifies GL 17 as requirement for the office of Auditor-General of the Federation, Mrs. Garba further claimed.

But the Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio countered the Adamawa lawmaker, pointing the petition on which she based her claims was misleading.

Mr. Akpabio said Mr. Ayine was a “state’s auditor-general for all local government areas, not just one local government.”